Patowary bats for tea park at meet

Former Tea Board of India chairman M.G.V.K. Bhanu speaks at the conclave in Guwahati on Friday. Picture by UB Photos Guwahati, Aug. 26: Assam industries and commerce minister Chandra Mohan Patowary today assured full support to the state's tea industry to help it prosper. He was speaking at the North East Tea Conclave and Expo, organised by the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) in association with the Tea Board of India and the Assam government's Directorate of Tea. The conference was attended by various stakeholders of the tea industry from all over the country. The minister asked small tea growers to form self-help groups to avail the help of the Tea Board of India. There are 79,000 small tea growers in the state, who are an emerging force in the industry today. Patowary spoke about the tea park, which is coming up near the airport here, and asked traders from Gujarat to support it by setting up units there. "The Assam Industrial Development Corporation has just floated tenders and the work will start soon," he said. The objective of setting up a tea park is to create world-class facilities for processing, warehousing, blending and packaging of tea. On the financial crunch of Tocklai Tea Research Institute, he said the government would take up the matter with the Centre and do everything to help. He said the Centre had also agreed to strengthen air connectivity within Assam by setting up more helipads so that tea growers, buyers, packagers and other manufacturers can interact without wasting much time. On the suspended North East Industrial and Investment Promotion Policy, he said he had urged central commerce minister Nirmala Sitharaman, who is scheduled to visit Guwahati on September 9, to restore it. "Not only with the minister, I have taken it up with the bureaucrats, too, who have promised to do their best to help the region," he said. Bidyananda Barkakoty, convener of the expo and vice-chairman of the Tea Board of India, said there should be more such interactions so that problems can be sorted out quickly. At the expo, it was proposed that such conclaves should be held every alternate year - once in a tea-growing state and the next in a tea-consuming state. Former Tea Board of India chairman M.G.V.K. Bhanu said Assam tea is so unique that it is the duty of all stakeholders to preserve it and improve its quality. Piyush Desai, chairman of Ahmedabad-based Wagh Bakri Group, said he would put forward a proposal in the next board meeting to sanction a sizeable amount to Tocklai Tea Research Institute to help it come out of a financial crisis. The conclave discussed the need for an aggressive tea marketing campaign and brand building, which is the need of the hour. Speakers deliberated on key policy interventions to find out ways to improve quality, add value in terms of production, packaging, price realisation and innovations, especially for specialty teas. Participants in the session on specialty tea spoke on their experiences and a small exhibition was held where teas from different regions of the country were displayed.