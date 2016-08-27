Ulfa takes on Sabha chief

Dhruba Jyoti Borah Guwahati, Aug. 26: Militant Ulfa (Independent) today trained its guns on Asam Sahitya Sabha, premier literary body of the state, over the identity of Assamese people. The militant outfit decried Sabha president Dhruba Jyoti Borah's statement on Tuesday that only by being an Indian can one be an Assamese. "It was insulting to make such a statement from a platform like the Sabha. Such a surprising statement has demeaned the Sabha's stature. It is condemnable," a media release by the outfit's publicity secretary Arunudoi Dohotia said. Borah had made the statement at the foundation day celebration of an educational institute in central Assam's Nagaon district, where he was the chief guest. A source in the Sabha said the educational institute had issued a release misquoting Borah. The release with the wrong quote appeared in newspapers the next day. "The Sabha president yesterday asked us to issue a clarification apprehending that the matter might trigger a controversy," he said. Borah clarified that he had said that India was a meeting place of various communities and the existence of the greater Indian society was possible because of the participation of all. The outfit said they cannot teach Borah the history of Assamese people but asked him not to distort it by being a representative of India. The source said this is the first time Ulfa (I) has spoken against Borah. The outfit even targeted Borah personally, alleging that when his son failed to get admission into the medical stream in Assam, he had secured a seat in a private medical college in Bengal by allegedly paying Rs 25 lakh. It said they were aware of the contributions made by great personalities who have led the Sabha before Borah and asked him not to make such a comment in the future. Ulfa (I) asked Borah whether it was a conspiracy to mingle the unique traditions, history and culture of the state with the rest of the country. "The Assamese identity is found only through the uniqueness of its people, their distinct culture and tradition," the statement said. Borah did not respond to repeated calls. Language policy The Sabha today rejected the state government's proposed four-language policy. In a statement, it said the proposed policy did not reflect The Assam Official Language Act, 1960, and the recommendations of the All-India State Language Association. Sabha sources said a few days ago the government in a meeting with representatives of the literary bodies of different indigenous communities had agreed to support the four-language policy. The source said the Sabha it was in favour of a three-language policy. Dispur, however, has not come forward with any official statement on adoption of a new language policy.