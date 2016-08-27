Plea for civilian use of ALG

Guwahati, Aug. 26: Arunachal Pradesh chief minister Pema Khandu today requested the Centre to allow the use of advanced landing grounds in the state by civilians.

He made the request during his meeting with Union defence minister Manohar Parrikar this morning.

The operationalisation of landing grounds at Tawang, Ziro, Aalo, Mechuka, Pasighat, Walong and Tuting in Arunachal Pradesh are under various stages of progress. Construction at Ziro, Mechuka and Pasighat is complete and they were recently operationalised by the air force.

There is a strong demand in the state for dual usage of the landing grounds. Locals feel that the state government provided land for their construction in the hope that civilian aircraft will be allowed to operate. Land connectivity is a big issue in the underdeveloped but strategically located state, which shares its border with China, Myanmar and Bhutan.

Parrikar, according to the Arunachal chief minister's office, has stated in principle that his ministry has no objection to the dual use of the landing grounds. This will be a major boost in facilitating air connectivity, which will pave way for all-round development. Parrikar assured Khandu that he would visit Arunachal Pradesh in October.

Khandu today also met Union minister of state for tourism Mahesh Sharma and pitched for active collaboration in development of high-end and adventure tourism.

While requesting Sharma to guide the state in attracting investment in hotels, resorts, homestays and related infrastructure, Khandu emphasised the need to take up projects to promote pilgrimage tourism in places like Parashuram Kund, Malinithan and Tawang monastery.

Sharma agreed to host a tourism meet soon for Arunachal Pradesh in collaboration with national-level tourism-related bodies to explore and tap its huge tourism potential.