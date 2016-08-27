Tax evaders detected in region

Jorhat, Aug. 25: The Directorate of Income Tax (Intelligence and Criminal Investigation), in a special pilot project launched in Nagaland and Mizoram this year (January to May), detected more than 1,200 state government employees defaulting in payment of income tax. The amount in both the states in two years is yet to be calculated. Addressing the inaugural session of the outreach programme on furnishing statement of financial transactions by the directorate, Anup Bhattacharjee, joint director, IT (I and CI), Guwahati, said tribals working in state government departments in five states of the Northeast were exempt from paying taxes. "We found that in 2013-14 the total taxes collected in Nagaland was only Rs 13 lakh and in 2014-15 it was Rs 14 lakh," he said. Furnishing exact figures, Vikram Sahay, director of income tax (I and CI), Guwahati, said in Nagaland in 2013-14 out of 525 non-tribal employees, 432 had not paid taxes. Their total taxable income amount came to Rs 16.86 crore. In 2014-15, it was found that of the 484 non-tribal employees, 378 had not paid income tax and the amount was Rs 23.33 crore. "In Mizoram, for the year 2013-14, of 336 employees, 228 had not paid income tax and the total taxable income came to Rs 7.18 crore while in 2014-15, of 345 employees, 239 had not paid and the total amount was Rs 11.14 crore," he said. In five states of the Northeast - Mizoram, Nagaland, Arunachal Pradesh, Meghalaya and Manipur - tribals do not have to pay income tax. Bhattacharjee said, "Once we got the numbers, we notified the income tax departments and tax deduction at source authorities in both these states and the process of recovery began." The employees will have to pay taxes for the past two years. The project will continue in other states but nothing has been finalised, Sahay said. About 100 people representing the chambers of commerce, chartered accountants, tax practitioners, bankers, dealers and distributors of companies and industries were told how to correctly fill up Form 61, a new form which the IT department had launched to widen and deepen the tax net. Making a detailed presentation on the subject, Sahay underlined the crucial role played by bankers and big businesses in reporting high denomination transactions to bring untaxed money to tax. "Bankers and businesses now have to fill up Form 61 online after collecting all the Form 60s in any given year and it has to be done correctly as the department will no longer accept Form 60 directly, most of which were shoddily filled up and sometimes with false information," he said. A new clause inserted is that more than Rs 2 lakh purchased in goods and services will be reported to the income tax. In Guwahati, it was seen that people came to car dealers with cash and filled up Form 60 and did not have pan cards. "All dealers and distributors will have to fill up Form 61 after accepting Form 60 from the customer and keep the IT department informed of such transactions or face the consequences," he said. Among those present were I. Jamir, additional commissioner of income tax, Jorhat range, H.D. Simte and B.C. Das, both assistant commissioners, and S. Choudhury, income tax officer, Jorhat.