Tourism industry hails CM order

Tourists in Kaziranga National Park Golaghat, Aug. 26: Automobile repair shops near Kaziranga National Park (KNP) today witnessed a sudden rush of Gypsy cars needing maintenance and bookings started trickling in for guest houses and hotels in the area. This sudden spurt of activity has been triggered by chief minister Sarbananda Sonowal's declaration yesterday that Kaziranga National Park will now be open to tourists from October 1 instead of November 1 and close on May 31 instead of April 30 on an experimental basis. The announcement to keep the national park open to tourists for eight months has been warmly welcomed by the people associated with the local tourism industry. "We would like to thank the chief minister for his announcement on his first official visit to the park. This endeavour of the state government is very much encouraging and will provide the much-needed boost to the local tourism industry, which is solely dependent on Kazirnaga. We have made so many representations to the earlier governments to extend the months during which the park will remain open but they have done nothing in this regard," said Tulsi Bordoloi, adviser to the Kaziranga Jeep Safari Association. "Our association with the industry started in 1993 with 10 Jeeps and it was registered in the year 2001. At present, we are operating more than 350 Gypsy vehicles in four ranges of the national park, namely Kohora, Bagori, Agoratoli and Burapahar. Owing to the recent move, this year we have to include more vehicles because many tourists from Bengal come here and as the national park will be open in October this year, which coincides with the Durga Puja vacation. So, you can imagine the rush," Bordoloi said. Each Gypsy can carry six persons and one forest guard. No visitor is allowed to enter the park without a man of the forest department accompanying him. Paritosh Bhattacharjee of Regal Lodge said: "It is a welcome gesture from the government. When the national park stays open for six months, we practically profit only for three months because the flow of tourists is at its height during December and January. This is a great relief for small lodge owners and homestays rather than the luxury resorts which do brisk business all-year round with various seminars and conferences and so on." Kaziranga National Park, the richest biodiversity hot spot in the Indomalaya ecozone, was included as World Heritage Site by Unesco in 1985.