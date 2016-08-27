Manipur people are with Sharmila: Author

Binalakshmi Nepram in Guwahati on Friday. Picture by UB Photos Guwahati, Aug. 26: The people of Manipur have not turned their backs on Irom Sharmila after she broke her fast recently, Manipuri author and activist Binalakshmi Nepram said during an interactive programme here today. There are many who would take up her cause, she added. "It is not true that the people of Manipur have shunned Irom Sharmila after she broke her 16-year-long hunger strike. The fact is they were unable to provide her with shelter on the day she ended her fast because they were ill-equipped to take care of her. For 16 long years she had not eaten a morsel and was nose-fed. Since she has started eating solids again, she requires medical care so that her body can recuperate and regain strength. The people who had refused to take her in did so out of fear. The Manipuri government too did not handle the issue well," Nepram said. "Sharmila had sacrificed much in her fight against the Armed Forces (Special Powers) Act and we are glad that she ended her fast. It is painful to see someone not eating for so long. But since her movement for repeal of AFSPA did not yield result, she has decided to change her strategy. We all support her cause and will continue to do so. All we said was she should take some time before joining politics. She first needs to take rest and then visit different villages in Manipur, meet the people and see how things have changed during the past couple of years," Nepram said. She also spoke about the need to empower women in conflict-ridden areas so that their rights are not infringed upon. "It is very important to speak out against violence in any form. Even today women are oppressed in many ways. History tells us that Manipuri women have come forward to successfully oppose violence in all forms. If all women of the Northeast get together to demand a safe and secured society, one day we can make it a reality. People should defy bandhs called by different militant outfits and come out of their houses. These militants play on fear psychosis to oppress the public," Nepram said. During the interaction, the activist said while Manipur definitely wants AFSPA to be repealed, it is not the only problem the people of the state face. "The public there needs development, peace and security to their lives and property," she said.