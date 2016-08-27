Top court in Valley jail signal

A protester throws back a tear gas shell lobbed by a policeman in Srinagar on Friday. (Reuters) New Delhi, Aug. 26: The Supreme Court today suggested that a person inciting violence should be "put behind the bars" as such instigation was against the "national interest". A bench headed by Chief Justice T.S. Thakur made the suggestion while dealing with a PIL filed by J&K Panthers' Party founder Bhim Singh. The petition has sought governor's rule in Jammu and Kashmir in the wake of violence in the Valley following the killing of militant leader Burhan Wani. The Chief Justice, who hails from Jammu and Kashmir, told solicitor-general Ranjit Kumar: "Don't detain him (Bhim Singh), if he goes to help restore law and order and peace. If he goes to foment trouble and create a law and order problem, put him behind the bars, there is no problem. Inciting people is certainly against the national interest, you should immediately put him behind bars." The bench, which includes Justices A.M. Khanwilkar and D.Y. Chandrachud, made the observation while asking Singh to visit the Valley to get first-hand information on the prevailing situation and file an affidavit on his assessment. "We will ask Mr Ranjit Kumar to provide you necessary security and arrange a meeting with the divisional commissioner. You can see the ground situation for yourself and report back to the court," Justice Thakur said. Singh, a senior advocate, replied: "To walk into Kashmir, I don't need any security." Justice Thakur said: "That is your political angle. We will not allow you to make any such statements here. We will not give you any licence or authorisation. But if you want to go there, you can go. You want to talk to the Hurriyat Conference or any other person, you are free to do so. This is a free country you can talk to anybody you want." Singh told the court he apprehended detention if he tried to enter Kashmir. In response to a query, solicitor-general Kumar said the Kashmiri leader had never broached the topic earlier with the government or any authority concerned. Singh, however, said he had been detained 52 times in the past whenever he tried to enter the Valley. In a lighter vein, the Chief Justice asked the Centre not to detain him for the 53rd time. The court later adjourned the matter for two weeks. The Centre had earlier told the court that Wani was a Hizb-ul Mujahideen militant, whose killing on July 8 by security forces led to a backlash. Over 65 people have died and 6,439, including 3,783 security personnel, injured. A teenager succumbed to pellet injuries and several were wounded today in Kashmir in a clash between protesters and security forces. Shakeel Ahmad Ganai, 18, suffered pellet injuries in his chest while security forces were trying to disperse protesters in Pulwama in the afternoon. Ganai was taken to a hospital where he was declared "brought dead". With this death, the toll in the ongoing 49-day unrest has reached 67. Curfew was extended to the whole of Srinagar, Pulwama and the south Kashmir towns of Shopian and Anantnag.