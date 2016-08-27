SC keeps hands off marriage laws

New Delhi, Aug. 26: The Supreme Court has said prima facie, there is nothing wrong in a Muslim man having four wives and he can marry a woman without divorcing the first wife. The apex court said unless and until the constitutionality of triple talaq, permitted under the Muslim personal law, is struck down, the divorce process would continue to be valid. "You have challenged the constitutionality of triple talaq and we have seen it. But until it is determined, he s entitled to have four wives. Even without talaq, he can marry again," Chief Justice T.S. Thakur, heading a three-judge bench, told counsel V.K. Biju who appeared for an aggrieved woman from Bengal. The court made the oral observation after the counsel complained that the husband had re-married another woman after pronouncing triple talaq from Dubai. The bench, which included Justices A.M. Khanwilkar and D.Y. Chandrachud, refused to interfere with the custodial dispute between the estranged couple. The counsel had alleged that Bengal police had failed to register an FIR of abduction against the husband. The top court asked the woman to file a habeas corpus petition before Calcutta High Court, seeking custody of her four children allegedly taken away by the husband. Such a petition can be filed by any citizen, either before a high court or the Supreme Court, seeking physical production of a person whose whereabouts are not known. The apex court, however, tagged the petition with other batch of others filed earlier by various individuals and NGOs challenging the Constitutional validity of triple talaq. The petitions are being heard by another bench headed by Justice A.R. Dave. The woman from Bengal had challenged the validity of the triple talaq procedure, enforced in this case through an overseas phone call in April last year. The top court had earlier sought the government's views on adopting a uniform civil code in the country. The NDA government is yet to respond on the issue so far, though notice was issued to it in February this year. The All India Muslim Personal Law Board has opposed any dilution of the personal law, saying courts have no jurisdiction to deal with the issue.