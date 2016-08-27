Tighter govt rein on minority scheme

New Delhi, Aug. 26: The Centre has decided to tighten its grip on the way money is spent on a programme devised by the UPA for districts with minority concentration and rename it the Pradhan Mantri Jan Vikas Yojana. The multi-sectoral development programme - as the scheme is now known - was conceptualised after the Sachar committee report identified the reasons for the social, economic and educational backwardness among Muslims and seeks to improve basic amenities and reduce imbalances. The minority affairs ministry has now revised the guidelines for implementing the scheme. Minister of state for minority affairs Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi said the primary aim behind keeping a tighter rein was not to centralise the scheme but ensure that it was implemented evenly across the country. "Some states are doing a good job but others are not," he said. However, he did not want to name the laggard states for fear of generating a controversy. Currently, states are allocated funds under the programme and expected to file utilisation certificates. Soon, the Centre will seek proposals for projects from the state governments, Naqvi said. Establishments that come under the broad purview of the central government, like cantonments and railways, will be persuaded to allow the use of their surplus land for development projects in these districts and blocks. Around 90 districts in the country fall in the category of minority concentration districts. Although the programme targets minority concentration districts and blocks, the facilities built under the scheme are open to all as the primary aim is to uplift the area and, thereby, every community living there. One proposal about which the ministry is sounding all state governments is building multi-purpose " sadbhav mandaps" in the minority concentration districts and blocks. They will be modelled on community halls that can be used by all communities for weddings, other family events, sporting activities and craft bazaars. The minister said disaster management authorities had suggested to the government that there should be built-up common spaces at regular intervals to accommodate people in case of a natural or man-made disaster. The "sadbhav mandaps" will be designed in a manner that they can double as shelter during emergencies. According to the scheme, identified "development deficits" would be plugged with district-specific plans for provision of better infrastructure for school and secondary education, sanitation, pucca housing, drinking water and electricity supply, besides beneficiary-oriented schemes for creating income-generating activities. The development plans under the programme also includes critical infrastructure like roads, basic health facilities and marketing centres for multiplying avenues for livelihood.