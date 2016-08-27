ABVP leader quits

New Delhi, Aug. 26: The vice-president of the ABVP's unit in Jawaharlal Nehru University has resigned ahead of student union polls, accusing the outfit of being "casteist, farcical and patriarchal".

Jatin Goraiya had in March this year participated in the burning of the Manusmriti, which codifies laws upholding the caste system.

"Today resigned. The ABVP did not take any stand on the institutional murder of Dalit scholar Rohith Vemula and the attacks on Dalits in Una (Gujarat). They have not made their stand clear on the Manusmriti," Goraiya said.

Saurabh Sharma, the leader of the RSS student wing on the campus, said Goraiya had been involved in Left politics since March and his resignation would not affect the outfit in next month's elections.

In his resignation letter, Goraiya said he wanted to disassociate himself from the "casteist, farcical and patriarchal organisation" and asserted that the "conduct of (the) ABVP has explicitly revealed their manipulative fascist and conservative face".

It said the way the ABVP has been trying to portray Rohith's "institutional murder" as a suicide showed it had never been committed to the principles of social justice.

Kanhaiya bail

JNU students' union president Kanhaiya Kumar has been granted regular bail in a sedition case related to alleged shouting of anti-India slogans. A Delhi court said there was no reason not to grant him relief.