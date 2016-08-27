Relief for Sasikala

Sasikala New Delhi, Aug. 26: The Supreme Court today asked the Tamil Nadu government why it was "so eager to arrest" expelled AIADMK MP Sasikala Pushpa in a sexual harassment case against her family after her lawyer hinted at chief minister Jayalalithaa's hand behind the complaint. Senior counsel Siddarth Luthra also questioned the timing of the complaint, saying the allegations against the Rajya Sabha MP and her family went back to 2011. A bench headed by Chief Justice T.S. Thakur restrained Tamil Nadu police from arresting Pushpa or her family members for six weeks but directed them to appear before Madras High Court on August 29 for pursuing their anticipatory bail in the harassment case. "Why are you so eager to arrest her? She's a member of Parliament. She's not running away," the bench told senior counsel Subrumonian Prasad who appeared for the state. "According to her this is a counterblast. It seems that there is more than meets the eye." Earlier this week, the court had berated the Jayalalithaa government for using state machinery to file defamation cases against opponents. The harassment case involves complaints by two domestic helps who alleged that Pushpa and her family assaulted them when they worked for the family. In their petition the family questioned the "timing of the complaint" and said it was a result of "political vendetta" for Pushpa's "refusal to resign from her constitutional post". The ruling AIADMK had expelled the MP, who recently slapped a rival parliamentarian in public, after she refused to step down. The plea also said "numerous false cases" had been filed against the family "in a bid to compel" her to resign, although it did not name Jayalalithaa.