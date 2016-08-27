TT Epaper
Front Page > Nation > Story

Blow to Indrani
Our special correspondent

Indrani Mukerjea

Mumbai, Aug. 26: The CBI court trying the Sheena Bora murder case has rejected the bail applications of all the three main accused - Peter Mukerjea, Indrani Mukerjea and Sanjeev Khanna - and extended their judicial custody till September 13.

The extension of custody came a day after 20 audiotapes of phone conversations recorded by Sheena's fiancé and Peter's biological son, Rahul, were made public.

The conversations are between Rahul, Peter and Indrani and are about the sudden disappearance of Sheena, Indrani's daughter from an earlier relationship.

Today, both Peter and Indrani separately told reporters they were aware of the recorded tapes, but each used the claim to bolster their attempt at proving their own innocence.

