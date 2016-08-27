Fingers crossed on data leak

New Delhi, Aug. 26: Senior government sources today said they were "hoping for the best and preparing for the worst", with the possible damage to the navy from the leak of data on its latest submarines yet to be assessed. The best-case scenario would be the documents put out by The Australian newspaper are outdated and irrelevant for the French-made Scorpene submarine that are scheduled to sail out from a Mumbai shipyard later this year. In the worst-case scenario for the navy, the data on the signatures, acoustics and weapons systems have landed in the hands of a party or parties who are potential adversaries. "There are some areas of concern assuming the worst-case scenario," defence minister Manohar Parrikar said. "The navy has assured me that they can be taken care of. The submarine has not yet completed sea trials. So its vital signatures will not be known." Parrikar said the Indian government had written to the French government and to the licensee, DCNS, on the leak. News agency Reuters in a report from Paris on Thursday quoted company sources as saying that the information was stolen. The defence establishment in New Delhi has been worrying since The Australian newspaper reported on Wednesday that it had 22,400 pages on the details of the Indian Scorpene submarine programme. Even after Parrikar said the weapons for the submarines were signed in separate contracts, the reporter for the newspaper, Cameron Stewart, tweeted this evening: "India's defence minister says leaked data on Scorpene submarines does not include weapons systems. Wrong. We will release weapons docs (documents) on Monday". The first of the Scorpenes for the Indian Navy, named the Kalvari, is still being put through sea trials. Acquisition of its main weapon, WASS Black Shark torpedoes, is in limbo since the government suspended transactions with Italian conglomerate Finmeccanica following the controversy over acquisition of VVIP helicopters. WASS, the maker of the Black Sharks, is a Finmeccanica company. Defence ministry sources said that since the contract for the Scorpenes (2005) with the company Armaris, India had the licence to produce six submarines. Armaris was taken over by DCNS. The project is four years behind schedule. In the interim, Indian engineers working with DCNS staff at Mazgaon Docks in Mumbai have introduced changes to the submarine and had updated them.