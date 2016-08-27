Cash stick for AAP leader

Chandigarh, Aug. 26: The Aam Aadmi Party today removed its Punjab convener for allegedly accepting cash but stopped short of expelling him from the party considering the organisational clout he enjoys among Sikh voters. The decision to remove Sucha Singh Chhotepur on "disciplinarian grounds" was taken at a meeting of the AAP's political affairs committee today. The party has formed a panel headed by Delhi MLA Jarnail Singh and former bureaucrat-turned-AAP leader Jasbir Singh Bir to probe the allegations against Chhotepur. AAP insiders said Chhotepur, who is seen in a video purportedly accepting Rs 2 lakh, would get an opportunity to defend himself and could be reinstated if proved innocent. According to sources, the party could not have risked expelling Chhotepur despite such a demand by some leaders because "it can cause severe damage to the party's prospects at this juncture". The decision to remove Chhotepur came hours after he accused party boss and Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal of being "anti-Sikh". The AAP, which has projected Kejriwal as the "Hope of Punjab", has not announced his name as the chief ministerial candidate to avoid giving rival parties an opportunity to highlight the "outsider" issue. Chhotepur told a news conference today: "Why don't the party leaders show the video to people? If a deputy CM (Manish Sisodia) conducted a sting on me, he is not a deputy CM but a jasoos (spy)." According to AAP sources, Chhotepur had admitted before Sisodia to accepting the money earlier this month. Chhotepur today said his probity could not be questioned, a day after Congress leader Amarinder Singh described him as a "victim of internal coup" and hinted that his party was willing to keep the doors open for AAP rebels. "Leaders from other parties are praising me for my honesty but my own party has started a witch-hunt. I have built the party brick by brick. From where did I get funds? The party did not give a single penny, the volunteers paid," said Chhotepur, adding that he was ready to face the CBI. Some AAP leaders said Chhotepur's reference to "leaders from other parties" was directed at Singh. Sources said Chhotepur, who was handpicked by Kejriwal to build the organisation in Punjab in 2014, was displeased over the choice of candidates, particularly Durgesh Pathak, an aide of the Delhi chief minister.