Sushma takes swipe at Pravasi outreach

Sushma Swaraj with junior foreign minister MJ Akbar at the Pravasi Bharatiya Divas announcement in New Delhi. (PTI) New Delhi, Aug. 26: India's flagship diaspora outreach initiative, the Pravasi Bharatiya Divas (PBD), has yielded no outcomes over its 13 editions so far, foreign minister Sushma Swaraj said today, in a criticism that struck at three governments including her own and clouded other efforts at bipartisanship. Sushma had minutes earlier credited Karnataka chief minister Siddaramaiah for his support in organising the 2017 event, which will be held in Bangalore in January. But her comments chastised all previous efforts at the event that was started in 2003 by the first BJP Prime Minister, Atal Bihari Vajpayee, but has been held most by the Congress-led UPA - each year during its decade-long rule from 2004-2014. The government of Narendra Modi, of which she is a part, held the 2015 edition - the 13th - of the diaspora meet in Gandhinagar to celebrate 100 years of Mahatma Gandhi's return to India from South Africa. The Prime Minister and his team oversaw that effort, and Sushma was not as involved as she plans to be in the organisation of the 2017 edition, officials said. The government had after the 2015 edition decided to make the event biennial, and instead hold a series of "panel discussions" on different sets of diaspora concerns in the in-between year. "I didn't see any outcomes from the earlier PBDs," Sushma said, when asked whether the government had compiled the outcomes of the earlier editions. "It will become relevant only after this PBD." Vayalar Ravi, former minister for overseas Indian affairs in the Manmohan Singh cabinet who was in charge of eight of the 13 PBDs held so far, countered Sushma. "I don't want to join an argument but the diaspora communities know what we did," Ravi said. "I can tell you, our diaspora communities were very happy in the years I was minister in charge." But Sushma, who made the comments while officially launching the logo of the 2017 PBD - designed by Calcutta postal officer Debashish Sarkar who sketches as a hobby - with Siddaramaiah, didn't limit her criticism to just one statement. Asked about efforts to use the PBD to convince affluent sections of the Indian diaspora to invest in India, Sushma was blunt. "The attempt itself was not made till now to draw investments from NRIs," she said, before softening a bit towards the 2015 event. "Only in 2015 was there some effort." Sushma did praise Modi for his diaspora outreach events while travelling overseas, claiming that "no leader ever" had drawn the kind of response he has at his addresses to Indian communities in New York, Sydney, London, Dubai, Johannesburg or Nairobi. She also referred to evacuation efforts undertaken by her government and her ministry's prompt response to calls for help from Indians trapped in crises abroad. But the foreign minister also pointed to the detailed panel discussions she is leading with different sections of the diaspora leading up to the January 2017 event to argue that the coming edition will be different form the ones in the past. "This time, people will not just come, take selfies, eat and go," Sushma said. "There will be deliberations on the recommendations made in the panel discussions, and there will be outcomes." Ravi, however, disagreed with Sushma's suggestion that past attendees were non-committed to India. "I can tell you, the Indian diaspora has always contributed to this country, in whatever way they can," he said. "I am sure they will continue to do so." The PBD in Bangalore will include a special event for youth members of the diaspora - the 2014 and 2015 editions had also had this session - on January 7, followed by the main programme over the next two days.