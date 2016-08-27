TT Epaper
Team to Vatican
Our Special Correspondent

New Delhi, Aug. 26: Foreign minister Sushma Swaraj will lead an Indian delegation of politicians, jurists and a bishop to the canonisation of Mother Teresa at the Vatican on September 4, the foreign office confirmed today.

The foreign ministry also indicated Sushma would likely meet her Italian counterpart during the visit.

The Indian and Italian foreign ministers have not met in four years and no cabinet minister has travelled to Italy in this period, following tensions rooted in the killing of two Kerala fishermen by two Italian marines in early 2012.

Sushma's meeting with her Italian counterpart would represent a major ice-breaker between the nations that were traditional friends in key strategic sectors, including defence.

Sushma will be aided by Sujata Mehta, secretary (west) in the foreign ministry.

