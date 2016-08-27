Education baron held

Chennai, Aug. 26: The founder-chancellor of one of the country's largest private universities was arrested this morning in connection with the mysterious disappearance of a close aide amid suspicions of a brewing scandal involving medical admissions. T.R. Pachamuthu, who heads the Tamil Nadu-based SRM University that has more than 38,000 students on its rolls, was arrested after police quizzed him over the disappearance of film producer Madhan, accused of duping more than a hundred students after promising them seats. "Pachamuthu has been arrested by CCB (central crime branch) sleuths," a police officer said, adding the 75-year-old had been booked under the penal code's Sections 420 (cheating) and 406 (punishment for breach of trust). Pachamuthu heads the SRM group of institutions that is involved in engineering and medical education through SRM University and has multiple business interests, including the hospitality sector, construction, transport and software. The group also runs two Tamil channels and a magazine and its entire business is said to be worth over Rs 10,000 crore. The chancellor heads a political party too - the Indhiya Jananayaga Katchi (IJK) - that had allied with the BJP in the 2014 Lok Sabha elections and the state polls earlier this year. The trouble began when Madhan, who set up Vendhar Movies that produced and distributed Tamil films, disappeared in May after circulating a letter addressed to Pachamuthu ruing how he had been unable to honour the promise of medical seats to many aspirants who had already paid the money (capitation fee). Apparently, the two had fallen out after Pachamuthu suspected that the money collected for the medical seats had been diverted into movie production. After Madhan disappeared, his family had filed a habeas corpus petition in Madras High Court saying his life was under threat. Shortly afterwards, 102 aspiring candidates and their parents alleged that Madhan had vanished after collecting Rs 72 crore from them after promising them admission to medical courses in SRM University. Some of the students said they had handed over the cash to Madhan in Pachamuthu's presence. The students later filed criminal complaints but Chennai police failed to trace Madhan. It was only after the high court last week rapped the police for not questioning Pachamuthu over his suspected role in the scandal that the chancellor was quizzed, leading to his arrest. Before today's developments, SRM University had been in the news when some old students, who became recruiting agents, were accused of kidnapping new recruits who refused to pay their commission or opted for other private universities near Chennai. The university has campuses in the National Capital Region and Sikkim too and 80 per cent of its students are from outside Tamil Nadu, many of them from north India, especially Bihar and Uttar Pradesh. When Pachamuthu floated his political party, it was his old students from Bihar and Uttar Pradesh who had organised the launch and opened the IJK's branches in these states. Pachamuthu's sons Ravi and Sathyanarayanan run the university as chairman and president, respectively. Sathyanarayanan also heads the group's Tamil news channel, Puthiya Thalaimurai, which has just completed five years.