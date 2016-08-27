Family template baking, adoption whets appetite

New Delhi, Aug. 26: The Centre today hinted at a relook at adoption laws to ensure that they are in sync with its proposed template for the Indian family. "This bill talks about what we accept and what we don't accept," health minister J.P. Nadda told a media conference today, referring to the proposed surrogacy bill that seeks to bar single persons, homosexuals, childless widows and foreigners from using the parenthood avenue. Asked why the government had different acceptable standards on the Juvenile Justice (Care and Protection) Act, 2015, and the Surrogacy Bill, 2016, Nadda suggested that the earlier law was an "old bill" although it had been passed last year by his own government. "It is an old law, and we will discuss it thoroughly," he said in response to divergent provisions in the two bills. Later, Nadda told The Telegraph that the two laws would clash. "I am told that they will clash. We will have to take a relook at the adoption laws," he said. The Juvenile Justice Act, which includes provisions for adoption, was drafted by the women and child development ministry under Maneka Gandhi and notified by the Narendra Modi government last year. Under the Adoption Rules 2015, the eligibility criteria allow single persons to adopt children. (See chart) The single person's sexual orientation has not been mentioned in the Juvenile Justice law. "We want the use of modern technology for a modern healthy family which will keep the family institution strong. We want to regulate surrogacy to ensure that it is used by people who need it," Nadda said. Asked why single persons have been kept out of the purview of the surrogacy bill at a time when India is just beginning to accept the concept of single dads and mums, Nadda raised the spectre of child abuse in such households. "We want to have families where every child has two parents. What if such a child is abused later on?" he asked. The minister seemed to be suggesting that while a single parent may be good enough for an adopted child, a surrogate child needed two parents, even if the child is both legally and biologically their own. In fact, the clause of allowing single parents to adopt children had struck a wedge between a Christian organisation and the women and child ministry as the former wanted the process to be limited to married couples. A senior official with Nadda was quick to point out that in the Juvenile Justice Act, a single male cannot adopt a female child, thus protecting the child from abuse. However, a study in 2007, conducted by the women and child ministry, had said more boys were sexually abused in India than girls. The law and the proposed bill also differ on how many years a couple need to stabilise their marriage. While the Juvenile Justice Act puts it at two years, the surrogacy bill demands five years. "The couples need time to stabilise in their marriage. Also, they need time for treatment and the many medical attempts to treat infertility. Surrogacy shouldn't be the first choice," Nadda said. The surrogacy bill, however, has a long way to go before it becomes a law. It will first be taken up by a standing committee and then by Parliament once the ministry reviews the recommendations made by the committee. Although Maneka had drafted the inclusive adoption rules, she was not part of the group of ministers, headed by Sushma Swaraj, which finalised the surrogacy bill. An official in the women and child ministry expressed surprise at the health minister's comments. "How can the adoption law be changed to make it in sync with the surrogacy bill? Adoption under the JJ Act is a law, while the surrogacy bill is still being drafted. So, the former should be synced with the latter," official said.