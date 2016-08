New Delhi, Aug 26: The Supreme Court today directed attorney-general Mukul Rohatgi to assist the court in enhancing the punishment for deaths caused by rash and negligent driving.

The bench of Justices Dipak Misra and C. Nagappan said Section 304A of the IPC, which involves a maximum punishment of imprisonment of up to two years in such cases, is "absolutely inadequate".

According to Save Life Foundation, an NGO, 1,36,834 people died in road accidents across India in 2011.