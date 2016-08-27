Dengue den in heart of capital

Man & muck coexist in neighbourhood that lost resident Children play amid filth and stagnant water at Kailash Nagar in Sukhdeonagar, Ranchi, on Friday and (above) a civic worker sprays larvicide during an inspection. Pictures by Hardeep Singh Sudha Sharma who died at RIMS on Thursday may have contracted dengue during her trip to Calcutta, but her home in Ranchi is clearly a breeding ground for vectors. Choked drains, mounds of garbage and mossy puddles are some of the salient features of Kailash Nagar in Sukhdeonagar, where a health team - led by RMC medical officer Ajay Kumar Manjhi and district epidemiologist Rajiv Bhushan - reached for inspection on Friday only to be greeted by contempt. "You woke up now? Had Sudha ji not died and had newspapers not reported about dengue, would you have come to this hell-hole?" Sandhya Mishra, a next door neighbour of the Sharmas, minced no words to deplore the "cosmetic exercise" when civic workers sprayed larvicide into drains. Criticism notwithstanding, Manjhi and Bhushan, along with RMC doctor Kiran Kumari and district malaria officer Rajkumari, spoke at length to the Sharma family on how and where she developed symptoms of dengue. "My mother went to Calcutta for a cataract surgery on August 6. On Monday, when she was returning to Ranchi, she had fever and was admitted to RIMS. Dengue virus was found in her blood," daughter Madhulika said before Sudha Sharma's last rites were performed at Harmu Muktidham. Prashant Kumar, another local resident, said no vector-borne disease had been reported in the colony of 5,000 people so far, but added that it was only a matter of time, given the unhygienic conditions that they were compelled to live in. One of Kumar's neighbours pointed out that man and pig coexisted in Kailash Nagar. "The only difference is people have their homes and pigs stay in drains and puddles," he said. Gauri Devi, yet another resident, squarely blamed the RMC for their plight. "Civic workers seldom collect garbage from this area. We have no choice but to dump our trash either in drains or on a ground. The drains are not cleaned either," she said. Spanning Wards 30 and 31, Kailash Nagar is represented by councillors Om Prakash and Asha Devi, respectively. Both were said to be busy at an RMC meeting and could not be contacted. Medical officer Manjhi conceded that civic amenities were unsatisfactory. "Drains will be cleaned and garbage will be removed shortly. Regular cleaning will be carried out. We have spoken to family members of the deceased and other residents. A report will be submitted to the RMC," he said. An elderly Sharma, who was being treated for dengue at state-run RIMS after the microbiology department found the virus in her blood, succumbed to a cardiac arrest, acting director of the hospital Dr R.K. Srivastava had said on Thursday afternoon. However, district epidemiologist Bhushan played down the dengue angle on Friday. "After examining reports, I have come to know that her platelet count was normal at 1.75 lakh, which doesn't suggest dengue. She had also tested negative for antibodies. These are our preliminary observations; we will carry out a detailed analysis," he said. If your locality is a dengue hotspot, write to us at [email protected]