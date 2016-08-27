Srinagar call busts Bermo con ad gang

Five persons were arrested in Bermo, around 40km from Bokaro city, on Thursday as police busted a gang that duped hundreds of people from across the country through newspaper ads. The police have already zeroed in on around 50 bank accounts and transactions worth around Rs 50 lakh, underlining the size and spread of the racket that claimed victims even in distant Jammu and Kashmir. The Bermo police got cracking after their Srinagar counterparts tipped them off about one Rajesh Boury, who had duped a Srinagar resident into depositing Rs 10,000 into an account at a bank at Kargali (Bermo). Swinging into action, the police rounded up Boury from his house in Bermo on Thursday morning. During interrogations, he revealed the names of other gang members - Rahul Ghansi, Horit Ghosh, Vikas Pathak, and Prakash Kumar Nishad - who were subsequently picked up from their houses, also in Bermo. However, kingpin Dilip Kumar Sao, who also hails from the same block, is still at large. Elaborating on the gang's modus operandi, Bermo DSP R.K. Mehta said these criminals used to publish small advertisements in various newspapers in different states with blurred faces of film actors and actresses and asked readers to identify them to win lucrative prizes. Sometimes, they published advertisements inviting bidders for installing mobile towers. The ads would carry the contact details, including mobile phone numbers and postal address. "Those who could identify the blurred pictures used to call the phone numbers given in the ads or send the answers to the given address. Once a reader contacted the gang members, they would ask him or her to deposit a very nominal amount say Rs 1,000 or Rs 1,500 or Rs 2,000 as basic expenses to receive a big prize money of Rs 50,000 or Rs 1 lakh. Many readers followed the instructions and deposited the money to a bank account," the DSP said. "Those who expressed interest in setting up mobile towers in different cities and states were asked to deposit Rs 5,000 or Rs 10,000. Whenever the balance in an account rose significantly, they used to withdraw the money," he added. After preliminary investigations, DSP Mehta said the criminals had opened over 4 dozen accounts in several banks in Bermo, Bokaro city, Dhanbad and other places, using fake driving licences, PAN cards and address proofs. The police could not arrest kingpin Dilip Sao, who was apparently in Delhi. "We are in touch with Delhi police to zero in on him. Investigations are on to find out more details about the racket and others, if any, involved in it," he added. The five arrested criminals have been forwarded to Tenughat jail.