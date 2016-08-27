TT Epaper
Minor buffers abortion blow
Our Correspondent

Accused Lakhi Pal

The 13-year-old Telco rape survivor, who was admitted to Tata Motors Hospital on Wednesday after her abortion went awry, was said to be stable on Friday.

A senior medical officer of the hospital said the girl was able to talk and was likely to be discharged sometime next week. "The teen is responding to medicines though the bleeding hasn't completely stopped. Her vitals her stable. We may release her in another four-five days," he said, on the condition of anonymity.

Jamshedpur city SP Prashant Anand said they had taken a statement from the girl before she was admitted to hospital, but needed to talk to her again to probe the case in which her 65-year-old neighbour Lakhi Pal was the main accused. "Her statement will be recorded once she gets better and is discharged from hospital," he added.

Pal, a resident of densely populated Kharangajhar in Telco, is accused of sexually exploiting the minor for five months. When her parents found out, Pal offered to sponsor the girl's abortion and took her to Ghatshila, 45km from the steel city. He was accompanied by his schoolteacher wife Krishna.

Telco thana OC K.N. Ram said their preliminary investigations had revealed that Pal had first approached a city gynaecologist who refused to do an abortion on a 13-year-old.

"Then, he took her to Ghatshila. We are looking for the doctor who performed the procedure, which led to the girl's current health complications," the OC added.

The father of the girl, who runs a general store at Kharangajhar market, said his daughter was still in pain. "The accused must be convicted for doing this to my child and punished," he said.

