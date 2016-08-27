TT Epaper
Camp from Sunday

- 25 women shortlisted
Our Correspondent

JSCA office in Bistupur

Jharkhand State Cricket Association (JSCA) on Friday shortlisted 25 probables for the senior women's camp to be held in Jamshedpur from Sunday.

The players have been asked to report at Keenan Stadium on Saturday by 5pm.

Bokaro tops the shortlist with nine players and followed by six from Jamshedpur. There are three probables each from Ranchi and West Singhbhum. Two cricketers from Dhanbad and one each from Seraikela-Kharsawan and Deoghar complete the list.

The players include Niharika Prasad, Shobha Kumari, Kanaklata, Rachna Srivastav, Pooja Kumari, Kanchan Kumari, Kanchan Nagwani, Prem Lata Yadav, Chhaya Kumari (Bokaro), Monika Murmu, Rinni Burman, Shivani Kandeyang, Ashwani Kumari, Ritu Kumari, Abhisarika Srivastav (Jamshedpur), Rashmi Gudia, Priyanka Sawaiyan, Sheela Boipai (West Singhbhum), Kavita Roy, Soma Sisodia, Ginni Geeta Kujur (Ranchi), Neelam Yadav, Ruma Kumari Mahto (Dhanbad), Roshni Kannojia (Deogarh) and Ekta Mondal (Seraikela-Kharsawan).

JSCA secretary Rajesh Verma said that the upcoming domestic season was not very far and they intend to keep the eves in fine fettle.

"Stress will be more on keeping the campers fit for the upcoming season. Fitness is related to performance. We are looking forward to a good performance from our women cricketers," he added.

