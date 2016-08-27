Safe fiat endangers stunt show

The Ganesh Puja grounds in Kadma, the venue of the fair, where maut ka kuan may not be put up. Picture by Bhola Prasad The popular well of death or maut ka kuan in which bikers perform stunts inside a barrel-shaped wooden cylinder, is likely to give the 98-year-old Ganesh Puja fair in Kadma, Jamshedpur, a miss this year. Reason, a directive issued by Dhalbhum SDO Suraj Kumar on Thursday evening virtually banned bike stunts. "Bike stunts in the well of death won't be allowed in the city in its present form," said SDO Kumar. "We will allow it only if bikers wear harness and helmets." The SDO added that organisers of fairs and persons doing the stunt need to give a written undertaking to the administration that performers would wear helmets and tie the harness around themselves to prevent any fall. "The show can start only after inspection by the administration," added SDO Kumar. The SDO said the decision was taken following an order from East Singhbhum deputy commissioner Amit Kumar on strict safety compliance. "We have issued notices to all fair organisers that action will be taken against them if they allow maut ka kuan stunts without following guidelines," the SDO added. But, the directive has put Ganesh Puja fair organisers, the Sree Bala Ganapati Vilas, at Kadma in a fix. Most insiders said no biker could freely ride on a road, let alone inside a barrel, while wearing a harness. A source in Sree Bala Ganapati Vilas said it looked unlikely that the maut ka kuan would operate after these safety injunctions. "In all probability, this directive will prove to be the death knell for maut ka kuan. If bikers wear harnesses, how can they circulate in groups at great speed inside the vertical wall?" said the senior functionary. The well of death usually has a height of 22 feet and a diameter of 55 feet. A regular attraction of the Ganesh Puja fair since four decades, the well of death drew around 300 spectators at each show. Around six shows were daily held in the 16-day fair, the event proving to be one of the main crowd-pullers. This year, the fair will start on September 5 and go on till September 21. Chief minister Raghubar Das is scheduled to inaugurate the Ganesh Puja while Jamshedpur MP Bidyut Baran Mahto will do the honours at the fair, M. Kanka Rao, working president of the fair organising committee, said.