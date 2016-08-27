Rs 8 lakh burglary in vacant house

Owner Sudhir Bhagat shows the damaged almirah at his house in East Plant Bustee of Burmamines, Jamshedpur, on Friday. Picture by Animesh Sengupta Cash and gold jewellery worth over Rs 8 lakh were cleaned out from a vacant house at East Plant Bustee in Burmamines thana area of Jamshedpur in the wee hours of Friday. Owner Sudhir Bhagat, a supervisor in a private construction firm, was away at a relative's place in Torpa, Khunti, along with his wife Kiran. They had left the house in the care of Kiran's father Raghuvansh Prasad, a resident of Golmuri, before leaving the city a week ago. Prasad, who was staying at the house for the past one week, had gone back to his home only on Thursday late evening for Janmashtami. Police said burglars, apparently aware that no one was present, broke into the house between midnight and 4am. They first broke open the lock of the front door, and then the locker of a steel almirah, from which they took away Rs 84,000 in cash and gold ornaments worth over Rs 7 lakh. Around 8.15am on Friday, Prasad came to Bhagat's house only to discover the burglary. He then informed the Burmamines police and his son-in-law, who rushed back to the city. Bhagat said that he had withdrawn the cash from a chit fund scheme last week. "As I left my house in the care of my father-in-law, I didn't worry much about the huge cash kept in the cupboard. The burglars struck on the day he left for Golmuri," Bhagat rued. Officer-in-charge (OC) of Burmamines police station Pramod Kumar Sinha visited the spot along with his team soon after getting the complaint. "The criminals must have known the Bhagat family very well as they had full knowledge of the whereabouts of its members and the household. It is a three-room house, but the burglars broke into only one room, where the cash and jewellery were kept," said OC Sinha.