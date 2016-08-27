Suicide watch on centre stage

The office of Jeevan in Bistupur. (Bhola Prasad)

Life's a stage and you only get one performance. Make it a good one...

Inspired by such philosophy, the state's lone suicide prevention centre Jeevan will use the medium of theatre to help people turn around their lives.

The centre in Bistupur, which has been working to curb the death wish in people since 2007, will organise a nukkad natak contest on Saturday in a suitable build-up to World Suicide Prevention Day on September 10.

Based on the theme Communicate, Connect and Care, children of more than 20 city schools will participate in the street play competition at Maharashtra Hitkari Mandal in Bistupur. The best five will be felicitated at a function at Narbheram Hansraj English School on September 10.

"We have been observing the day every year, but this time we thought of involving schoolchildren to spread the message," said Jeoraj Jain, director of Jeevan.

World Health Organisation (WHO) has notified all pro-life outfits and social workers across the world, engaged in spreading awareness on suicide prevention, to observe September 10 as World Suicide Prevention Day.

On the day, schoolchildren along with members of Jeevan will also take out a rally. A Jeevan trophy will be awarded to the school that will take pro-active steps to provide emotional support to its students.

According to WHO, more than 800,000 people commit suicide across the globe every year, which means one person dies every 40 seconds.

In 2016, Jamshedpur alone witnessed as many as 114 suicides. Many schools in the steel city have appointed professional counsellors to guide children through emotional ups and downs.

Jeevan is a member of Befrienders Worldwide, UK, that works with suicidal people.