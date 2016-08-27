CM promises smart urban thanas

CCTV camera vigil, separate lock-ups for men & women CM Raghubar Das launches the infrastructure projects via a cellphone in the presence of state police housing corporation MD KS Meena in Golmuri on Friday; and (above) the new apartment blocks for constables and havildars. (Bhola Prasad) Walk into the police station, take a seat at the reception, have a glass of water, if you want to, before being greeted by a smiling policeman. Such a warm experience awaits residents of Jharkhand if the chief minister's plans to create smart thanas sees the light of day. Raghubar Das, in Jamshedpur on Friday to inaugurate two G+8 apartments for havildars and constables at Golmuri Police Lines, announced that in the next one year, thanas of the steel city and capital Ranchi will turn smart, boasting all amenities, starting from a separate reception area for visitors to CCTV cameras in lock-ups. "People coming to police stations should not face any inconvenience. The government is working on a plan to make all urban police stations of major cities smart in a phase-wise manner. In the first phase, police stations in Ranchi and Jamshedpur will be covered, followed by Dhanbad and Bokaro in the second phase," said Das. To begin with, nine of Ranchi's 19 urban police stations - Doranda, Namkum, Kotwali, Kanke, Jagannathpur, Argora, Lower Bazar, Chutia and Lalpur - will undergo the makeover. In Jamshedpur, which has 18 thanas in urban areas, the number will be eight. They are Bistupur, Sakchi, Golmuri, Kadma, Azadnagar, Jugsalai, Parsudih and Birsanagar. According to sources in Jharkhand Police Housing Corporation (JPHCL), the smart police stations will have elaborate seating arrangement with lights, fans, toilets and drinking water facility in the reception room where a visitor can wait in comfort. This apart, there will be CCTV cameras in lock-ups and corridors, separate lock-ups for women and men, proper barracks for policemen and parking space for visitors etc. "The tender process is on. We hope to complete the job in the next one year," said ADGP and managing director of JPHCL K.S. Meena, who was also present at the ceremony. The chief minister also announced a residential school for children of police jawans posted in rebel-hit areas. "Our government is committed to providing all forms of support to our jawans, who are fighting Naxalites in the rural hinterland. We are in the process of selecting land near Ranchi for the residential school that will have infrastructure on a par with the state's best cradles," Das added. Instructions had been also given to the home department for improving infrastructure at all police barracks. "The police department will identify barracks that have broken boundary walls or poor roads and other infrastructure problems. These will be repaired in phases," the chief minister said. JPHCL's Meena said that directives had been issued to all the SPs to submit details about infrastructure requirements in police barracks. "In the first phase, we will repair facilities in Ranchi, Jamshedpur, Hazaribagh, Deogarh and JAP-10 (the women battalion is positioned in Ranchi)," Meena said. Earlier, Das inaugurated online four quarters for policemen in Jaraikela (West Singhbhum), fortified police stations at Anandpur, Keraikala and Kiriburu (all in West Singhbhum), Mohammadganj and Pipra (both in Palamau), nine-storeyed buildings for sub-inspector and inspector-rank officers in Ranchi and Bokaro, and a four-storeyed building in Daltonganj.<>The total cost of all these projects is pegged at Rs 27 crore.