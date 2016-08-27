Gas leak claims iron firm worker

The blast furnace at Narsing Ispat in Kandra, where the mishap took place on Friday. Picture by Animesh Sengupta A worker died of carbon monoxide poisoning while eight other employees, including two officers, fell ill following a gas leak at a sponge iron factory in Seraikela-Kharsawan, some 40km from Jamshedpur, around Friday noon. The incident at Narsing Ispat in Khunti village under Kandra thana has turned the spotlight on inadequate safety measures in industrial units, which SP Indrajeet Mahatha has promised to probe notwithstanding claims of the factory management. The worker who died after being taken to Tata Main Hospital has been identified as Budhram Mahto (30). Seven others, including project manager (mechanical) M. Sai Kola Ravi (40), are admitted to the high dependency unit of the same hospital while operations in-charge Paritosh Hazra (42), whose condition is stable, is recuperating at a private nursing home in Chandil. According to the company's senior accounts officer Ajay Singh, the leak occurred around 11.45am when a team of 10 were engaged in maintenance of a blast furnace. "We have two blast furnaces. One is operational and the other was shut down for maintenance. Project manager Kola Ravi and operations in-charge Hazra were on a platform with the others when suddenly they all collapsed," Singh said. Established in 2008, Narsing Ispat produces iron ingots and has a daily capacity of 100 tonnes. Production was stopped after the gas leak. "We take all necessary safety measures before maintenance of a blast furnace. How carbon monoxide leaked is subject to probe," Singh added. SP Mahatha, who met the victims at hospital, refused to buy the claim. "So many people, including two officers, were exposed to a poisonous gas during a maintenance job; negligence of safety seems obvious. We will thoroughly investigate the case," he said.