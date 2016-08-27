Safety shadow on station second entry

(From top) A leaking roof and peeling plaster keep passengers away from the Rs 2-crore Burmamines-end entry to Tatanagar station. Pictures by Animesh Sengupta Leaking roof, damp walls and peeling plaster - that sums up the monsoon status of Tatanagar station's second entry at Burmamines end, which was thrown open to public in November last year. It has taken the single-storey, 4,000sqft railway building - constructed with an investment of Rs 2 crore to house ticket counters, waiting area, toilets and other amenities - precisely nine months to turn into the bane of passengers from a boon. At least 1,000 people from eastern Jamshedpur use the second entry every day while the average daily footfall at Tatanagar is 50,000. "The roof leaks at several places, including the ticketing area. Every time it rains heavily, standing in queues becomes difficult. Not just us passengers, railway employees at the ticket counters are equally inconvenienced," said Ram Awtar Singh, a resident of East Plant Bustee who uses the second entry to the station. Sunita Jha couldn't agree more. "I live in Burmamines and was glad when the new entry was launched last year. It offered a shortcut to platforms. But now, the leaking roof is annoying. The walls are so damp that they can crumble anytime. For safety reasons, I take the longer route via the overbridge and Station Road to reach the main station entry," said Jha who has a monthly ticket to Ghatshila where she teaches at a government school. Jha's fears are not unwarranted. A railway employee said on Thursday evening, peeling plaster from the ceiling crashed on two spots. Fortunately, there were no passengers around. Railway insiders blamed the use of substandard construction materials for the sorry state of the Tatanagar building. "A private contractor was assigned the job. It seems the cement was not of good quality," said a source in the railway's engineering division. Manager of the A1-category station O.P. Sharma said he was aware of the problems. "The matter has been referred to the engineering wing (of the railways). A team will soon inspect the building to carry out necessary repairs and suggest long-term maintenance," he added. The second entrance to Tatanagar from Burmamines end was opened primarily with two objectives: one, for the convenience of passengers from Sakchi, Golmuri, Baridih and Telco areas of the steel city; two, to ease congestion at the main entrance. Apart from the two ticket counters, a waiting area and toilets, the second entry has a ramp that enables passengers to reach platform one directly from the Burmamines end. Share your Tatanagar second entry experiences with us at [email protected]