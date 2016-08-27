We lacked skill, pressure got to us, rues Nikki

Olympian Nikki Pradhan at Birsa Munda Airport in Ranchi on Friday. Picture by Prashant Mitra Jharkhand's only woman hockey Olympian Nikki Pradhan (23) landed in Ranchi quietly on Friday afternoon from Delhi, her entry at Birsa Munda Airport drowned by the riotous welcome accorded to newly appointed state BJP president Laxman Gilua, who was in the same Air India flight. The women's hockey team suffering an early rout in the prelims of the Rio de Janeiro Olympics, the player's arrival was a stark contrast to Gilua's for whom scores of BJP supporters beat dhols and nagadas. But, Nikki also had some familiar faces smiling at her, her elder sister Sashi Pradhan, coach Fulkeria Nag and a dozen officials of Hockey Jharkhand. Asked why the Indian women's hockey team was drubbed by every team they encountered, except Japan, in the matches from August 7 to 13, she said: "We lacked the skill to handle the game in pressure situations." Team India women's hockey drew 2-2 with Japan on August 7 but was humiliatingly outscored by everyone in the days that followed, Great Britain (0-3), Australia (1-6), the US (0-6) and Argentina (0-5). The women's hockey team, which represented India in Olympics after 36 years, fared the lowest in team rankings losing all games except against Japan in the opener. On the personal front, the Khunti girl who has all along played in the midfield or as a forward, said she couldn't perform well throughout the Olympics as she failed to adjust to her full-back position, something the state's hockey legend Sylvanus Dungdung, this year's Dhyan Chand award winner, had unerringly put his finger on in an interview with this paper. "I am used to playing in the midfield or forward position. As a defender, it was a new experience in a different position. Issliye dikkat hua mujhe. (So, it was difficult for me)," Nikki told this correspondent outside Birsa Munda Airport. So what was her takeaway from the Olympics? "I hadn't seen such a big stage ever in my life. I saw players from many countries. For a sportsperson, the first Olympics is always special. In my case, I hope this is not the last," she said, hoping for more Olympian opportunities. Though Indian hockey is far from being in form, Nikki displayed a natural optimism. "Okay, we lacked experience, skills and exposure. But, I am sure all those who represented our country this time will work much harder in days to come. So, I am not seeing this as the end of the road at all," said the player employed with the railways. On what could be done at the state level for women's hockey, Nikki had a simple suggestion. "Please increase proper lodging facilities. There aren't too many good hostels or accommodation in Ranchi for players coming from other districts to practise," she said. Her biggest Rio moment? "Haven't thought about it, had we too clinched a medal like the two betis of India (referring to wrestler Sakshi Malik and shuttler P.V. Sindhu), it would have been different," she smiled wistfully. "Looking forward, I hope to bag a berth in the national squad for the Women's Asian Championship Trophy in Singapore a little over a month's time now," she said before leaving for Hockey Jharkhand's office at Astroturf stadium in Morabadi where she met other players later on Friday afternoon. Medal or no medal, the state hockey fraternity is proud of her, said coach Nag. "How many players participated in the Olympics? Did all win medals? Nikki and the entire team did the best they could. She will always be my student who made it to the Olympics, the greatest sporting show on earth," the coach said.