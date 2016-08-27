'Banned' Sao gets reprieve

Ranchi, Aug. 26: Jharkhand High Court today set aside the order of the commissioner of North Chotanagpur division by which former agriculture minister Yogender Sao was banned from entering the territorial limits of Hazaribagh district. Sao was found guilty under the Jharkhand Control of Crimes Act and had been asked on May 28 by the Hazaribagh deputy commissioner not to enter the district for six months. Sao then appealed before the divisional commissioner who had also upheld the order of the deputy commissioner. The high court today asked the divisional commissioner to decide on the matter afresh within a fortnight. Ranchi Hill The Ranchi district administration informed the high court that it had brought down the Tricolour flying on Pahadi Mandir with full dignity and honour out of fear of it being damaged due to weather conditions. The high court was hearing a PIL filed by Kailash Yadav, alleging disrespect to the National Flag. The court asked the district administration to inform it when it intended to unfurl the flag again and file an affidavit. Dahi handi A PIL was filed before the high court by one Rajeshwar Pandey to call off the dahi-handi function organised to celebrate Janmashtami at Albert Ekka Chowk in capital Ranchi. Pandey said that the chief minister and other dignitaries attend the function because of which Main Road was jammed. "The place is crowded with people and any untoward incident may occur," Pandey said in his PIL. Playschools The high court has asked the state government to inform it about existing rules for regulating playschools. The court had initiated a PIL suo motu stating that toddlers were being put in playschools which did no have basic infrastructure and security. In the absence of guidelines, the state could not regulate the functioning of such schools, the court had observed. The case will heard again after a fortnight.