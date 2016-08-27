Yes to dress code, no to GPS tab

Bus staff of Surendranath Centenary School, Ranchi, in their new uniforms. Telegraph picture Only six of the 40 ICSE and CBSE schools of Ranchi have so far implemented a dress code for bus drivers and conductors and provided them identity cards besides purchasing breathalysers to check drink-driving cases in compliance with a district administration order, but the other diktat of installing global positioning system (GPS) on all vehicles is yet to find any taker. This week, four CBSE cradles - Surendranath Centenary School at Dipatoli, Gurunanak Secondary High School at Pee Pee Compound, DAV Kapil Dev-Kadru and DAV Public School-Hehal - have submitted details of the drivers and conductors along with their photographs to the administration, which has set the new guidelines to streamline the school bus service in Ranchi and make students' travel safe and secure. Sapphire International School and Manan Vidya, both affiliated to CBSE, have already carried out the district administration's directive. The state capital has 1,800 school bus drivers and conductors. Ranchi district transport officer (DTO) Nagendra Paswan said: "Till now, we have received applications from six schools, giving details of drivers and conductors. The schools have also purchased breathalysers. We were planning to start a crackdown early this week, but most principals sought another two weeks to toe the line." Ranchi DC Manoj Kumar had issued the July 16 deadline for all city-based schools to adopt the guidelines after a series of meetings with principals of CBSE and ICSE-affiliated cradles. But the schools missed the deadline, prompting the district authorities to first extend the date till July 31 and then August 15. "Principals are facing practical problems for installing GPS on school vehicles. This is because GPS cannot be installed without effecting a hike in bus fees. But the schools can't increase transport fees in the middle of the session as it will create unrest among parents. Hence, we directed them to first implement the dress code for drivers and conductors and arrange breathalysers, latest by September 10," the Ranchi DTO added. Surendranath Centenary School's principal Samita Sinha said their five drivers and as many conductors had started wearing uniforms. "The dress code is navy blue shirt and trouser for drivers and grey shirts and trouser for conductors as prescribed by the administration. We have purchased two breathalysers, but informed the district officials that GPS cannot be installed right now as it would entail huge costs." Principal of DAV-Hehal T.P. Pati said the drivers and conductors of their 12 school buses had uniforms. "We have made arrangement for three breathalysers that are used every day before the drivers and conductors set out to pick up the children," Pati added.