TT Epaper
 The Telegraph
Graphiti
Follow Us: Facebook Twitter Feeds     | Saturday , August 27 , 2016 |
 
CIMA Gallary
Front Page > Jharkhand > Story

Hygiene push for 2017 target
Praduman Choubey

Women submit applications for toilets at a camp in Baghmara, Dhanbad, on Friday. Picture by Gautam Dey

Dhanbad Municipal Corporation (DMC) has sped up distribution of forms for toilet construction under Centre’s Swachh Bharat Abhiyan to make all 55 wards of the city open-defecation free by March 2017. 

Towards this aim, DMC is holding month-long camps at all wards from Thursday to distribute forms to people who want toilets constructed. 

In addition to available manpower at their end, the civic body is also taking help of anganwadi workers and sahiyas to distribute forms. 

Dhanbad mayor Chandrashekhar Agarwal on Friday admitted their target was steep. “We aim to build 80,000 toilets,” the mayor said. “So far, around 500 toilets have been built and 500 more are in various stages of completion. Out of 55 wards, only one, (ward 27) is open-defecation free.”

Till Thursday, 21,000 applications for toilet construction had been received by the DMC.

Under Swachh Bharat Abhiyan, Rs 12,000 is given to build toilets, half as advance and the other half when done. 

City manager (sanitation) of DMC Vijay Kumar said they were going digital to speed up processing applications. “We are trying to upload applications we receive on the Swachh Bharat Abhiyan site on the same day,” Kumar said.

 More stories in Jharkhand

  • CM promises smart urban thanas
  • Safety shadow on station second entry
  • Gas leak claims iron firm worker
  • Dengue den in heart of capital
  • Srinagar call busts Bermo con ad gang
  • We lacked skill, pressure got to us, rues Nikki
  • Yes to dress code, no to GPS tab
  • CCL worker found, 3 held
  • Rebel film rides on love
  • Himachal trek
  • Gilua eyes shubh mahurat
  • Ex-CMs critical of govt initiatives
  • Hospital staff protest
  • Tigress chase in Dalma, off camera
  • 'Banned' Sao gets reprieve
  • Safe fiat endangers stunt show
  • Suicide watch on centre stage
  • Rs 8 lakh burglary in vacant house
  • Minor buffers abortion blow
  • Camp from Sunday
    		•
     
     Copyright © 2016 The Telegraph. All rights reserved. Disclaimer | Privacy Policy | Contact Us  