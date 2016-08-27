Hygiene push for 2017 target

Women submit applications for toilets at a camp in Baghmara, Dhanbad, on Friday. Picture by Gautam Dey

Dhanbad Municipal Corporation (DMC) has sped up distribution of forms for toilet construction under Centre’s Swachh Bharat Abhiyan to make all 55 wards of the city open-defecation free by March 2017.

Towards this aim, DMC is holding month-long camps at all wards from Thursday to distribute forms to people who want toilets constructed.

In addition to available manpower at their end, the civic body is also taking help of anganwadi workers and sahiyas to distribute forms.

Dhanbad mayor Chandrashekhar Agarwal on Friday admitted their target was steep. “We aim to build 80,000 toilets,” the mayor said. “So far, around 500 toilets have been built and 500 more are in various stages of completion. Out of 55 wards, only one, (ward 27) is open-defecation free.”

Till Thursday, 21,000 applications for toilet construction had been received by the DMC.

Under Swachh Bharat Abhiyan, Rs 12,000 is given to build toilets, half as advance and the other half when done.

City manager (sanitation) of DMC Vijay Kumar said they were going digital to speed up processing applications. “We are trying to upload applications we receive on the Swachh Bharat Abhiyan site on the same day,” Kumar said.