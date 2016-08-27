Rebel film rides on love

Film buffs at Plaza Cinema in Ranchi on Friday. Picture by Hardeep Singh It was a full house though no superstars were seen on the lighted screen. Screen 1 of Ranchi plex Carnival, with a seating capacity of 162, was packed for the Friday release, Pratyavartan-The Homecoming, a Hindi film with English subtitles where love triumphs over Naxalism, commissioned by then Jharkhand DGP Rajiv Kumar. Directed by Bengal's Nimu Bhowmik and starring Bengal actors Ishan Majumdar and Moushumi Bhattacharya in lead roles of a young couple caught in the Naxalite world in Latehar, it also features Daltonganj-based actor Saikat Chatterjee as a rebel commander. But, that's not all. This two-hour film has small cameos by former DGP Rajiv Kumar, IG (organised crime) Sampat Meena, IG (prisons) Suman Gupta IG and some others. It explained the enthusiasm of Kumar, who came with former chief secretary Sajal Chakraborty and some 60 policemen to catch the 2.30pm show at the Carnival. The rest of the audience comprised mostly college-goers. "I am glad to see a packed hall. It shows not only our police but also ordinary cine-goers are keen to see how we are trying to weed out the Naxalite problem and urging youths to join the social mainstream," Kumar, who during his tenure tried to popularise the state's rebel surrender policy, including housing benefits, said. "I hope the film is screened in rural areas. It can create a huge impact," he said. In the story, a village girl is gang-raped. A youth who has strayed into the Naxalite movement rescues her and they fall in love. They want to make a future together but don't know how to, as his leaving the rebel fold appears risky. Then, the girl encourages the boy to opt for the rebel surrender policy and join the social mainstream without fear. Director Bhowmik said they took almost a year to make this Rs 34-lakh movie extensively shot in Netarhat, Latehar. "Drop the gun for love and law, that's our theme." Management student of Ranchi University Priyanka Kumari, who came with her friends, said they were curious about the film after seeing newspaper ads. "Youths should watch it," she said. The film was also screened in Fun Cinema from 7.30pm.