Gilua eyes shubh mahurat

BJP supporters welcome new state party chief Laxman Gilua at Ranchi airport on Friday. Picture by Prashant Mitra Ranchi, Aug. 26: Laxman Gilua arrived from Delhi today and visited the party office in Harmu but did not formally assume charge as the state BJP chief, apparently because the timing wasn't auspicious enough, airing his apprehensions later by saying that his new assignment was no "bed of roses". " Mein janta hoon ki yeh phoolon ka sej nahin, balki kaanto ka taj hai. Mein aabhari hoon apne party ke tamam varishtha netaon ka jinhone mujhe yeh zimmedari sounpi hai aur mein unki ummidon par khada utarne ki imandari se koshish karoonga. (I am aware that this post isn't a bed a roses, rather a crown of thorns. I am grateful to all senior leaders who have imposed their faith in me and given me this responsibility. I will try to live up to their expectations honestly)," he said. Gilua did not take a seat on the dais, nor did he go to his official chamber in the state BJP office. Instead, flanked by deputies Rakesh Prasad and Deepak Prasad, he simply sat in the conference hall and exchanged pleasantries with party colleagues, who jostled with each other to offer him garlands and bouquets. "He is waiting for the subh muhurat (auspicious moment) to formally assume charge. He will also go to Chaibasa to seek the blessings of his near and dear ones and common people," confided a close aide. The new state BJP chief, who chose not to address a customary press conference, was scheduled to return to Delhi with chief minister Raghubar Das in the evening for a meeting tomorrow which the party high command was to hold with BJP chief ministers and state unit chiefs. Gilua said he would be preparing new list of party office-bearers, but did not reject outright the one prepared by his predecessor Tala Marandi that led to a lot of heartburn among some leaders. "I don't mean to say that the old list was bogus. But, I am also not averse to making certain changes in the list after consulting all sections of party workers. I need everyone's support and blessings," he Gilua said. After meeting party workers, many of whom were there to welcome him at Birsa Munda airport, Gilua drove to Project Building to meet Das.