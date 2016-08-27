Hospital staff protest

Ranchi, Aug. 26: Paramedical staff stayed away from duty at Sahebganj Sadar Hospital for a few hours this morning, demanding action against those police personnel who allegedly manhandled some of their colleagues last night.

Though the emergency facility remained unaffected, the staff's agitation paralysed OPD and other healthcare services for over three hours, prompting the civil surgeon and the police bosses to intervene and promise prompt action.

Sources claimed that a policeman posted in Rajmahal area had gone to the hospital for the treatment of one of his relatives around 10pm yesterday. However, health personnel on duty allegedly did not pay due attention to the patient, angering the cop who allegedly assaulted an ambulance driver and misbehaved with nurses there.

His colleagues, who were on duty at the prisoners' ward of the hospital, also joined him to "teach paramedical staff a lesson".

Civil surgeon Ambika Mandal got the news and rushed to the hospital to take stock of the situation.

"An ambulance driver, Vijay Kumar Minz, was injured (in the assault). I advised my colleagues to restrain patience. But, this morning, they went on a strike, demanding action against the erring police personnel, who, according to them, went on the rampage on the hospital premises," Mandal added.

Unable to pacify the protesters, civil surgeon Mandal then called on deputy commissioner Umesh Kumar Singh this morning. Later, a DSP visited the sadar hospital for inquiry, and promised appropriate action against the cops if found guilty.

Though DC Singh could not be contacted for comments, SP P. Murugan maintained that the situation was under control.

"We are waiting for the DSP's inquiry report, which is likely to arrive soon. No one will be allowed to take law in his/her hands," the SP said.