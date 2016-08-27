Tigress chase in Dalma, off camera

ON BIG CAT TRAIL: Dalma Wildlife Sanctuary Ranchi/ Jamshedpur, Aug. 26: The newly arrived tigress in Dalma Wildlife Sanctuary chased a team of trackers in a vehicle for 200 metres this afternoon, a senior state forest official told this newspaper, but did not come on quote because live CCTV camera footage has continued to prove elusive for the department. The tigress apparently charged at the team inside a closed vehicle near one of the watering holes, which also has a watchtower. The forester added that all 42 trackers deputed by the forest department for physical sighting of the tigress had been strictly directed to make the rounds on closed vehicles for their safety. "We have told our men not to attempt a sighting on foot because they would be no match for an angry tigress who is moreover learnt to have given birth to a cub," he said. Till physical evidence of the tigress is captured on any of the 10 CCTV cameras inside the 192sqkm sanctuary, foresters are refusing to part with any information so as not to endanger or scare the prized animal in any way with ill-timed publicity. Dalma range officer R.P. Singh merely said the tracking exercise was slow due to monsoon. "Vegetation has become dense and it is difficult to trace pug marks," he said. "One footage of the tigress on CCTV camera will prove to be a landmark day for Dalma," said a forester. "For any reserved forest or sanctuary, having a tiger inhabitant indicates the green lung is in pristine form. We have gradually enhanced Dalma's ecology. In last four years, 40 check dams were created," he said.