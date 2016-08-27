TT Epaper
 The Telegraph
Graphiti
Follow Us: Facebook Twitter Feeds     | Saturday , August 27 , 2016 |
 
CIMA Gallary
Front Page > Jharkhand > Story

Ex-CMs critical of govt initiatives
Our Special Correspondent

Former chief ministers Arjun Munda (extreme left), Hemant Soren (next to him) and Babulal Marandi (extreme right) and state minister Neera Yadav at the summit in Ranchi on Friday. Picture by Prashant Mitra

Ranchi, Aug. 26: Three former chief ministers — Babulal Marandi, Arjun Munda and Hemant Soren — today expressed unhappiness with Jharkhand’s development graph, punching holes in the Raghubar Das government’s tall claims depicting a rosy picture of the state.

Attending Skilling India, a summit organised by Assocham, Jharkhand chapter, at a Ranchi hotel, state’s first chief minister Marandi appeared to be the most scathing among the three in criticising the government initiatives, raising doubts over their effectiveness.

“I do not understand much about jargons like ‘Skill India’, ‘Stand Up India’, ‘Start Up India’ etc. I only wonder why aren’t these initiatives benefiting people at large,” he said.

“There is a lot of hype about skill development these days. But the fact is people are losing their age-old skills. Jo thora pada woh hal chhora, jo zyada para woh gaon-ghar chhora (those who study a little leave the plough, those who study more, leave their homes and villages),” the JVM boss said.

Munda of the ruling BJP, however, did not ruffle many feathers. He said the state had plenty of natural resources, but needed long-term planning to set things right. “Unfortunately, instead of growth, we are witnessing deterioration in every sector. A company (read Tayo Rolls) in Jamshedpur with technology of Japan and expertise of Tata group is on the verge of closure. This is a big challenge for us,” he added. 

Munda’s successor and Raghubar Das’s predecessor Hemant said he was confused with contradictory news reports. “I read in a newspaper that Jharkhand is one of the fastest growing economy. Another newspaper suggests that many mines are closed here for quite some time. Isn’t the government trying to exaggerate things?” the JMM working president asked.

State HRD minister Neera Yadav, the chief guest of the function, admitted that the state was yet to do much on skilling its people. But, she added that the Raghubar Das government was committed to provide skill training to the masses.

 More stories in Jharkhand

  • CM promises smart urban thanas
  • Safety shadow on station second entry
  • Gas leak claims iron firm worker
  • Dengue den in heart of capital
  • Srinagar call busts Bermo con ad gang
  • We lacked skill, pressure got to us, rues Nikki
  • Yes to dress code, no to GPS tab
  • CCL worker found, 3 held
  • Hygiene push for 2017 target
  • Rebel film rides on love
  • Himachal trek
  • Gilua eyes shubh mahurat
  • Hospital staff protest
  • Tigress chase in Dalma, off camera
  • 'Banned' Sao gets reprieve
  • Safe fiat endangers stunt show
  • Suicide watch on centre stage
  • Rs 8 lakh burglary in vacant house
  • Minor buffers abortion blow
  • Camp from Sunday
    		•
     
     Copyright © 2016 The Telegraph. All rights reserved. Disclaimer | Privacy Policy | Contact Us  