Ex-CMs critical of govt initiatives

Former chief ministers Arjun Munda (extreme left), Hemant Soren (next to him) and Babulal Marandi (extreme right) and state minister Neera Yadav at the summit in Ranchi on Friday. Picture by Prashant Mitra Ranchi, Aug. 26: Three former chief ministers — Babulal Marandi, Arjun Munda and Hemant Soren — today expressed unhappiness with Jharkhand’s development graph, punching holes in the Raghubar Das government’s tall claims depicting a rosy picture of the state. Attending Skilling India, a summit organised by Assocham, Jharkhand chapter, at a Ranchi hotel, state’s first chief minister Marandi appeared to be the most scathing among the three in criticising the government initiatives, raising doubts over their effectiveness. “I do not understand much about jargons like ‘Skill India’, ‘Stand Up India’, ‘Start Up India’ etc. I only wonder why aren’t these initiatives benefiting people at large,” he said. “There is a lot of hype about skill development these days. But the fact is people are losing their age-old skills. Jo thora pada woh hal chhora, jo zyada para woh gaon-ghar chhora (those who study a little leave the plough, those who study more, leave their homes and villages),” the JVM boss said. Munda of the ruling BJP, however, did not ruffle many feathers. He said the state had plenty of natural resources, but needed long-term planning to set things right. “Unfortunately, instead of growth, we are witnessing deterioration in every sector. A company (read Tayo Rolls) in Jamshedpur with technology of Japan and expertise of Tata group is on the verge of closure. This is a big challenge for us,” he added. Munda’s successor and Raghubar Das’s predecessor Hemant said he was confused with contradictory news reports. “I read in a newspaper that Jharkhand is one of the fastest growing economy. Another newspaper suggests that many mines are closed here for quite some time. Isn’t the government trying to exaggerate things?” the JMM working president asked. State HRD minister Neera Yadav, the chief guest of the function, admitted that the state was yet to do much on skilling its people. But, she added that the Raghubar Das government was committed to provide skill training to the masses.