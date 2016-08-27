Himachal trek

A five-member team of Steel Authority of India (SAIL), Ranchi, set out on a trek to scenic Himachal Pradesh on Friday.

The 15-day expedition, which was organised by SAIL's Units Sporting Club, was flagged off by A.K. Pal, general manager of SAIL's research unit at Ispat Bhavan.

The team will take train and road routes before starting their trek from Barshaini to Mud via Pin-Parvati Pass in Himachal Pradesh. Pin-Parvati Pass was first crossed in August 1884 by Sir Louis Dane in search of an alternative route to Spiti valley.

The adventure sports wing of the SAIL outfit organises annual high altitude treks for the several years in which employees of various units based in Ranchi take part.

This time all the members of the present team - R.K. Singh, Golap Mohammad Chowdhury, Hare Krishna Mahto, Dharma Kowshik and Satyendra Sudarshan - are employees of SAIL's Research and Development Centre for Iron and Steel (RDCIS).

"This is actually the dream route for trekkers," team leader R.K. Singh, an ace trekker who is going for the expedition for the 18th time, said.

"Starting from Barshaini, we will trek up to Mud village in Himachal," he said.

"The 120km trekking route will cover Khirganga, Thakur Kuan, Tunda Bhuj and Mantalai lake and of course the Pin-Parvati Pass along river Parvati, which is a most scenic landscape," Singh said.

Mantalai glacier from which Parvati river originates can be seen during the trip, he said.