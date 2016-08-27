CCL worker found, 3 held

CCL's grade IV employee Anil Mahto (30), who was reported missing on Thursday, was recovered from the clutches of three abductors at night. The abductors, who were arrested from Katamtoli locality in Pithoria while they were moving in a car along with Mahto, admitted to have murdered an elderly couple for money in June this year. The trio have been identified as Santosh Mahto and Deothan Mahto, both from Tarup village in Ranchi district, and Jitu Mahto of Kanke. Police have recovered the car (JH 01R8887) they used, along with four pistols, 15 live cartridges, five pistol magazines and seven mobile phones. A SIM card the three had stolen from an elderly couple - Hari Sao and Parvati Devi - of Tarup village after shooting them dead on June 22 was also found on the trio. "The case was cracked and accused arrested within 24 hours of the crime. The trio kidnapped the CCL employee solely for ransom. They initially demanded Rs 10 lakh from Mahto's family and ultimately settled for Rs 4 lakh," Ranchi SSP Kuldeep Dwivedi said at a news meet on Friday. Mahto, also a resident of Tarup, was abducted around 5am on Thursday from Malmadu in Ratu police station area, barely 2km from his village, while he was heading towards his Darbhanga House office near Raj Bhavan. Santosh, Deothan and Jitu believed that Mahto, being a CCL employee, was rich. They intercepted the victim, who was on his bike, at Malmadu Chowk and took him away in a car to Kamdara (Gumla), Tapkara (Khunti) and some other Naxalite-hit areas. They gave an impression that they belonged to rebel outfit PLFI. The kidnappers used the SIM card they stole from oil mill owner Hari Sao to make calls to the victim's family. Police, who tracked the criminals through call details, arrested them while they were coming to Ranchi to receive the money. "Santosh and Deothan accepted that they murdered the Sao couple at their village. Both demanded Rs 50,000 from Hari, who initially refused to pay up. On the night of June 22, Hari gave them Rs 8,000 after they threatened him. After taking the money, they gunned down the couple. They would have killed Mahto too," the SSP said. According to sources, rebel links of the accused are being verified too, as they revealed having met PLFI area commander Arjun Thakur. In another development, Ranchi police on Friday arrested auto driver Rizjan, alias Ahmad, with a pistol, two live cartridges, two mobile sets and PLFI literature in Jagannathpur. Police said the firearms were supposed to be delivered to some PLFI members.