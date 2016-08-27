TT Epaper
 The Telegraph
Graphiti
Follow Us: Facebook Twitter Feeds     | Saturday , August 27 , 2016 |
 
CIMA Gallary
Front Page > International > Story

Batman record

London, Aug. 26 (Reuters): Boasting a "bat tracker", a bat sign projector for the night-time sky, smoke guns and an array of other devices, a Batman costume fitted with 23 gadgets has earned a place in the Guinness World Records book.

The bulky black-caped suit, made by Batman fan and special effects expert Julian Checkley, takes the title for "the most functional gadgets on a cosplay suit", Guinness World Records said in a statement.

The costume, which will feature in the "Guinness World Records: Gamer's Edition 2017", is based on the suit the superhero wears in videogame "Batman: Arkham Origins".

 More stories in International

  • Turkey opens biggest bridge
  • Burkini relief in French town
  • Apple urges iPhone update
    		•
     
     Copyright © 2016 The Telegraph. All rights reserved. Disclaimer | Privacy Policy | Contact Us  