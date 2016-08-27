Turkey opens biggest bridge

The Yavuz Sultan Selim bridge that was opened over the Bosphorus on Friday. (AFP) Garpice, Turkey, Aug. 26 (Reuters): Turkey opened one of the world's biggest suspension bridges today, creating a new link between two continents with the latest megaproject in a $200 billion building spree that President Tayyip Erdogan hopes will secure his place in history. The bridge across the Bosphorus Strait, which divides Asia and Europe, is built in the style of New York's Brooklyn Bridge and boasts pylons higher than the Eiffel Tower. It is 1.4km long and 59 metres wide, with eight vehicle lanes and two high-speed rail lines. Erdogan is seeking to use such projects to drive economic growth and secure a place as Turkey's most significant leader since the modern republic''s founder Mustafa Kemal Ataturk. "Be proud of your power, Turkey," said a TV advert before the opening of the $3 billion Yavuz Sultan Selim Bridge on the edge of Istanbul. It is named after a 16th-century Ottoman ruler. Erdogan's infrastructure drive is transforming Europe's biggest city, which straddles the Bosphorus Strait. In a little more than a decade, Istanbul's skyline has soared, new highways have been built, and the length of the metro tripled. But Turkey's stellar economic growth has slowed since 2011 and it could face difficulties attracting investment following an attempted coup last month, which led to a purge by the government that has seen tens of thousands of people in the military, judiciary, civil service and education being detained, suspended or placed under investigation. The country has also been hit by attacks this summer by Islamic State on a wedding party and Istanbul airport, while the Turkish army's incursion this week in Syria to curb militants and Kurdish forces has unsettled nerves. But Erdogan - whose government announced a $200 billion, decade-long infrastructure investment plan three years ago - has vowed the months of turmoil will not hold back planned megaprojects. The Yavuz Sultan Selim, which runs from the Garipce area on Istanbul's European side to the region of Poyrazkoy on the Asian side, is the third bridge to span the Bosphorus Strait and can withstand winds of 300km an hour. It ranks among the world's biggest suspension bridges, in terms of width of deck, height of pylons as well as length of span.