Companies feel Brexit heat

Mumbai, Aug. 26: Infosys, one of the first companies to feel the impact of Brexit, today said it is witnessing a "softness" in spending by some clients after Britain decided to leave the European Union and the cancellation of the Royal Bank of Scotland (RBS) contract proves how key clients are becoming cautious. RBS has recently called off plans to set up a separate bank in the UK (under the Williams & Glyn flagship) following Brexit. Infosys had been appointed a programme technology partner in the project for consulting, application delivery and testing services. Considering such developments, analysts fear that Infosys may again lower its annual guidance. In July, the country's second largest software services provider, had forecast that revenues in constant currency terms will grow 10.5-12 per cent during this year, down from its earlier projection of 11.5-13.5 per cent estimated in April. Speaking to analysts at the Pune campus, the top management of Infosys, led by chief executive Vishal Sikka, said the company would give a clearer picture on its revenue guidance after the September quarter. Sikka was, however, quick to add that the July-September quarter would be better than the preceding three months. "There are uncertainties across sectors, geographies. We did not see the RBS ramp down coming at the start of the quarter. We are seeing softness in some clients now, post Brexit, which was not anticipated at the start of the second quarter. We want to see if the RBS is a one-off case or there are more like it," Sikka said. Chief financial officer Ranganath D Mavinakere said a more "accurate picture on guidance" will emerge after the second quarter. Sikka, who spoke of renewing the core business and also innovating, said the company continues to see a healthy deal pipeline, though one has to be cautious about large deals. Responding to queries on layoffs, Sikka said while attrition was one major area of concern, it was not laying off any employees.