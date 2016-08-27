Flipkart opts for fresh rejig

New Delhi, Aug. 26: Flipkart has reshuffled its top deck yet again, carving a bigger role for Kalyan Krishnamurthy, head of category design management, to create a top-team with clear accountabilities.

The rejig at Flipkart, the third major one this year, comes at a time the company is locked in a battle with global rival Amazon for leadership.

Flipkart said the goal of the reorganisation was to increase focus on the group and consolidate in order to simplify the organisation. This will help to better manage functions and operations of Flipkart, Myntra (and Jabong), Ekart (logistics) and PhonePe (wallet).

"In the last few months, Flipkart has made a considerable progress in creating the foundation of an e-commerce conglomerate. It is now in a position to combine its strengths," it said.

Co-founder Binny Bansal will focus more on his role as Flipkart group CEO and consequently, commerce will be managed by former Tiger Global (Flipkart's largest shareholder) executive Kalyan Krishnamurthy and Saikiran Krishnamurthy. Both will report to Bansal.

Kalyan will lead the advertisement, marketplace (sellers), marketing and customer shopping experience divisions. Saikiran will look after the supply chain and part of his existing role as head of Ekart.

The company has expanded the role of chief people officer Nitin Seth. He will now also oversee strategy, quality, human resources, analytics, planning and communications.

Flipkart has consolidated all engineering functions under Ravi Garikipati. He currently heads the advertising unit.

Peeyush Ranjan, who has moved back to the US, will have a focussed role as head of the newly-formed US Office and F7 Labs.

Myntra and PhonePe will continue to be headed by Ananth Narayanan and Sameer Nigam, respectively.