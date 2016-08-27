PM roots for rapid changes

Narendra Modi in New

Delhi on Friday. (PTI) New Delhi, Aug. 26: Prime Minister Narendra Modi today debunked the idea of "mere incremental progress" in favour of "rapid transformation" through changes in laws and the elimination of unnecessary procedures. "We cannot march through the 21st century with the administrative systems of the 19th century. There is a need of collective opening of the minds, to let in new, global perspectives," Modi said while inaugurating the first "Transforming India" series lecture organised by NITI Aayog. Incidentally, the NDA government, like its predecessor the UPA, had rooted for incremental growth in policy statements issued in the past. "If India is to meet the challenge of change, mere incremental progress is not enough. A metamorphosis is needed. That is why my vision for India is rapid transformation, not gradual evolution," Modi said. Stating that the "transformation of India cannot happen without a transformation of governance", the Prime Minister said a transformation of governance cannot happen without a transformation in mindset. According to Modi, the youth in India is thinking differently and the government can no longer afford to remain rooted in the past. "Development now depends on the quality of institutions and ideas. Thirty years ago, a country might have been able to look inward and find its solutions, but today countries are inter-dependent and inter-connected," the Prime Minister said. Fundamental changes in administrative mindsets usually occur through sudden shocks or crisis. With a stable democratic polity in India, special efforts will have to be made to force transformational changes, the Prime Minister added. Modi said he had been holding brainstorming sessions with government officials, and the next step would be to get ideas from outside. Growth efforts Delivering the keynote address, Tharman Shanmugaratnam, the deputy Prime Minister of Singapore, called for bold reforms to achieve 8-10 per cent growth. India has a hugely "unfulfilled potential" and is uniquely positioned to "recast the global narrative", requiring an 8-10 per cent growth rate over 20 years to reduce the per capita income gap with the likes of China, he said.