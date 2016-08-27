Dewan Housing growth plan

Calcutta, Aug. 26: Dewan Housing Finance Corporation Ltd (DHFL) plans to bring down the share of bank borrowings to reduce the cost of funds as it looks to raise Rs 10,000 crore through secured non-convertible debentures (NCDs). "Our aim is to bring down the proportion of high-cost debt from banks to around 30-35 per cent from 52 per cent (in the first quarter of 2016-17). The idea is to bring down the cost of borrowings," said Santosh Sharma, chief financial officer of DHFL. Sharma said the assets under management of the Mumbai-based home finance company were Rs 63,000 crore. A break-up of the liability profile in the first quarter of 2016-17 shows that 52 per cent of funds are sourced from banks and the cost of those funds is around 10.05 per cent. While the share of funds sourced from banks has fallen to 53 per cent in 2015-16 from 58 per cent in 2014-15, the share of debt capital has gone up to 33 per cent from 28 per cent. Sharma said buoyed by a positive response from its first public issue of retail NCDs, where the company had raised around Rs 19,000 crore against an issue size of Rs 4,000 crore, DHFL expected a positive response to this issue. "DHFL's first-ever public issue of NCDs has helped the company to explore new avenues to attract funds to take care of the burgeoning demand for housing finance," Sharma said. The issue provides an option of three, five and seven year-tenures with yields ranging from 9.05-9.25 per cent. The issue opens on August 29 and will continue till September 12, 2016. The NCDs will be listed on the NSE and the BSE. "The proceeds from the issue will be used to retire debt and to support the company's growth. We have been growing at around 18-20 per cent. Our presence is predominantly in the affordable housing segment and we will continue to focus on the same in the future," Sharma said, adding the proposed issue could be the last in this fiscal. Also, allotment of debentures will be on a first-come, first-served basis for investors. Retail individual investors and high net worth individuals have a combined allocation ratio of 60 per cent. "DHFL aims to channelise its credit flow to increase home ownership in the context of the government's affordable 'Housing for All' agenda. With the Centre's initiatives to grant housing finance companies better supply of funds for the low-cost housing sector, DHFL is tapping various funding sources at an optimal cost," Kapil Wadhwan, chairman and MD of DHFL, said.