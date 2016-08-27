Currency shock for Tata Motors

Mumbai, Aug. 26: Brexit is beginning to have an impact on non-IT companies, too, with Tata Motors today reporting a 57 per cent fall in consolidated net profit at Rs 2,236 crore for the first quarter ended June 30 over Rs 5,231 crore a year ago.

The earnings of the company, whose consolidated results include that of its arm Jaguar Land Rover, came under pressure after Britain's decision to leave the EU led to a depreciation in the value of the pound sterling.

The results were mixed, falling short of the expectations of a few brokerages. Some others, such as Karvy, however, expected the net profit to be around Rs 2,153 crore.

During the period, consolidated net revenues came in higher at Rs 66,005 crore compared with Rs 60,451 crore in the year-ago period.

While the quarter witnessed higher volumes in both the standalone and JLR's business, it was offset by an adverse foreign exchange impact of Rs 2,296 crore and a commodity derivatives impact of Rs 167 crore, mainly in the operating profit of the European arm.

"The operating performance in the quarter reflects overall higher wholesales, offset by an adverse foreign exchange impact of £207 million, including revaluation of £84 million," Tata Motors said.

Operationally, JLR maintained its good performance with revenues for the quarter ended June 30, 2016, standing at £5,461 million against £5,002 million for the corresponding quarter last year. Operating profit came in lower at £672 million compared with £821 million in the year-ago period.

On a standalone basis, all the segments put up a good show with medium & heavy commercial vehicles growing 7.8 per cent, light commercial vehicles 11.6 per cent and passenger vehicles rising 6.3 per cent year-on-year. The strong response to Tiago pushed up car sales by 15 per cent.

Moreover, cost cuts and other initiatives helped the margins rise 60 basis points. Net profits, however, came down to Rs 26 crore from Rs 290 crore a year ago.