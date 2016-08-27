L&T aims to double sales in 5 years

Mumbai, Aug. 26: Engineering and construction company Larsen & Toubro (L&T) has set a target of almost doubling its sales to Rs 2 lakh crore by 2020-21, chairman A.M. Naik said at the annual general meeting here today. The company's consolidated revenues during 2015-16 stood at around Rs 1 lakh crore. Naik, who will be retiring next year, pointed out that the targeted revenues would be achieved without hitting the margins. "I would like to take this opportunity to share my vision of the L&T of tomorrow. Our goal is to achieve a revenue of Rs 2 trillion by 2020-21 without compromising on our margins and achieving an order inflow in excess of Rs 2.5 trillion per annum," he said. The L&T chief said the economic conditions were beginning to turn in the company's favour. "Combined with the right strategy and on-ground execution, our target, though ambitious, is achievable. India is at the cusp of a turnaround. All indicators are positive. The government's thrust on infrastructure and its 'Make in India' initiatives provide a range of opportunities for your company," he added. L&T, considered a proxy for the economy, is also sharpening its business focus and has identified select growth businesses that include IT, technology services, defence, smart world and water management. Naik said the opening up of the defence sector would alone lead to business opportunities worth Rs 13 lakh crore over the next 10 years. "Our strategic plan involves the re-allocation of resources - both talent and capital - to businesses with visible value creation potential. As most of these are also asset-light businesses, the initiative will be in line with our larger objective of building an asset-light organisation," he said. Naik, who has been associated with the company for over four decades, said group companies L&T Infotech and L&T Technology Services would play a key role. As one of the largest players in nuclear energy, L&T stands to gain from this sector as the issues relating to fuel supply and nuclear liability have been sorted out. The estimated business opportunity from this sector is around Rs 50,000 crore over the next 10 years. "One of the objectives of our strategic plan is the need to extend operational excellence across the company. A major step in this direction has been the setting up of a separate digital group, which will ideate and implement solutions across functions," Naik said. The L&T chairman said over 1,000 projects worth over Rs 14 lakh crore are in the pipeline in areas such as roads, ports, airports and railheads. "L&T has both the expertise and the track record to make the most of each of these opportunities. Over the years, we have set benchmarks, only to surpass them ourselves," he said.