Nalanda event brings spotlight, hope

Security personnel rehearse in Rajgir on Friday ahead of the Nalanda University convocation.

Picture by Nagendra Kumar Singh

Rajgir has not seen such hectic activity since September 2014 when external affairs minister Sushma Swaraj formally inaugurated the "born again" Nalanda University, an idea first mooted by then President the late APJ Abdul Kalam in 2006. The town, around 105km southeast of Patna, has turned into a fortress - with frequent checks at hotels and lodges, senior police and district administration personnel camping in town, security personnel teeming at the new varsity campus and Cheetah commandos lurking in the green hills on the horizon - for the varsity"s first convocation on Saturday. President Pranab Mukherjee, Governor Ram Nath Kovind and chief minister Nitish Kumar will award degrees to 12 students from Nalanda University"s School of Historical Studies and School of Ecology and Environment Studies at the convocation, the main event for which will be held at the upcoming main campus where a temporary structure has been put up. The 80foot wide and 262foot long structure will have five gates: two in the north for common people, two others for VIPs and one for the media. The upcoming campus is at the foothills of the Rajgir hills, once notorious for the Maoist menace. "There will be foolproof security arrangements for the event," said Nalanda superintendent of police Kumar Ashish. "Around 3,000 police personnel, along with 20 DSPs (deputy superintendents of police), 50 inspectors and around 400 cops of the ranks of sub-inspector and assistant sub-inspector have been deployed." Four companies of Cheetah attached to the special task force will be keeping an eye from the Rajgir to thwart any Naxalite movement. Three units of the dog squad and a bomb squad unit have also been pressed into service, and hotel associations have been directed to maintain a register of visitors. "The President will reach Rajgir at around 10.50am from Patna," said Nalanda district magistrate S.M. Thiyagarajan. "Helipads have been prepared at main upcoming main campus itself. The main function will be held at 11am and the President will leave at around noon." The President will also lay the foundation stone for the new varsity campus at the event, where visiting dignitaries will include ambassadors from different countries. The man on the street is also enthused. "For the past one week the district administration is working day and night to make the event a grand success," said Manikant Prasad, who runs a grocery shop near Rajgir bus stand. "All roads leading to Rajgir have been repaired. Also the district administration as a security measure has removed illegal encroachments along both sides of Rajgir main road." It is a tourist town but it lacks infrastructure, rued Manikant. "In the past decade many hostels and restaurants along with new markets are coming up, but these hostels and restaurants have full occupancy only during winter season when Jains and Buddhist tourists visit the town for their religious functions," he said. He said he was looking forward to the day when Nalanda University grows up to its full potential, leading to huge influx of students and varsity staff, which would lead to growth in the town"s local business.