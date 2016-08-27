Clerk who helped scam bosses score

Vikas, the arrested storekeeper-cum-clerk of the Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB), knew how to keep his masters happy, police sources privy to his interrogation have told The Telegraph. He was former board chairman Lalkeshwar Prasad Singh's trusted aide and also served as Man Friday to former secretary Harihar Nath Jha. Vikas never disappointed them, filling their pockets with cash almost every week . Sources in the special investigating team (SIT) probing the intermediate result scam said Vikas, who was arrested in connection with the Rs 8.5 crore answer paper scandal, knew how to clinch jobs for his bosses. "The police had taken Vikas, Lalkeshwar, Harihar Nath and another teacher of an intermediate college on two-day remand to question them simultaneously and face-to-face in connection with the answer sheet scandal. The statements made by Vikas are startling. According to him, Gujarat-based Bindiya Enterprises, the firm given the fake tender and work order to publish blank answer sheets, had first met Lalkeshwar and Harihar Nath Jha through Vikas. It was Vikas who had arranged a meeting and Lalkeshwar had asked the company officials to stay in touch with Vikas and talk to him in detail about the tender. Vikas also used to arrange meetings between Lalkeshwar and different people. Lalkeshwar had given him a free hand to do anything he liked. Vikas planned the entire scam, intimated Lalkeshwar about it and executed it," said an SIT officer. The police had stumbled onto the answer sheet scam while investigating the intermediate result scam which rocked the state around three months ago. Representatives of the Gujarat firm had come down to Patna around two weeks back and lodged an FIR in this connection. According to the FIR, the company was awarded a false tender as well as work order to print 400 tonnes of blank answer sheets worth Rs 8.5 crore. The answer sheets were delivered at Patna in 28 trucks. However, the papers had mysteriously gone missing after they entered the state. The company had lodged the FIR against BSEB stating that they had not been paid for the work they carried out. Later, it was found that BSEB had not awarded any tender to the company to print the papers. "When the trio (Vikas, Lalkeshwar and Harihar) was made to sit face to face, they began blaming each other. Lalkeshwar and Harihar refused to recognise him at first. However, the police believe that a scandal of such a huge scale couldn"t be executed by Vikas without the consent of his bosses," the officer said. Police said Vikas used to give money, ranging between Rs 10,000 and Rs 50,000, to Lalkeshwar and Harihar regularly.